In the mood for a good game for a good cause?

On May 3rd, the Hatboro-Horsham girls and boys varsity lacrosse teams will host the 2nd Annual Think Pink Game. Join the North Penn Girls and Pennridge Boys for a double header of intense lacrosse. The Hatters girls varsity team and the North Penn girls go head to head in the game of the season to see who can break the tie -- they've each lost one game.

After the game, at 7pm, the Hatters Pink Ceremony will take place honoring the family members of both teams who are survivors of breat cancer. Following the ceremony dinner, the Hatters boys lacrosse team will take on the Pennridge Rams. All players from the Hatters and Pennridge Rams will wear pink jerseys in honor of the cause. All the festivities will be held at the Hatboro-Horsham High Schoool, 899 Horsham Road, Horsham, Pa.



There will be plenty of vendors with snacks, baked goods, and t-shirts to support "Shooting For A Cure." Admission for the games is $5.00 and all proceeds will be donated to the Abington's Mary T. Sachs Breast Center.