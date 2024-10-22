That light-up "Portal" to another part of the world is about to go live in the center of Philadelphia.

You might have noticed that large circular screen in LOVE Park in recent days after it was relocated to Center City from New York City.

But, where will the Portals two-way, all-hours live stream installation in LOVE Park connect to?

We should find out that answer at 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024,

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Come witness a new era of shared human experiences and innovation as we unveil the latest addition to the Portals global network, aimed at connecting people above borders through a real-time livestream," Philadelphia said in a news release. The event will also feature a "dance and drum demonstration from ODUNDE, the largest African American Street Festival in North America, celebrating African and African American culture and community."

NBC10

NBC10

A little crack in the action

The Portal was previously hosted at the Flatiron Plaza in New York City.

Somewhere in transit from NYC to Philly, the LOVE Park Portal's lens was cracked, reported NBC10 newsgathering partner KYW Newsradio.

"There's a crack, but there is a crack in the Liberty Bell too,” Michael Newmuis, the 2026 director for the City of Philadelphia told KYW Newsradio.

Newmuis said the crack -- visible to the naked eye -- was not from vandalism and can be fixed.

“Despite that it is not fixed today, we are going to move forward and not delay the opportunity to experience this incredible and unparalleled piece of artwork,” he added.

What the history of the Portals?

Other locations listed on the "Portals" website include Vilnius, Lithuania; Lublin, Poland; Piaui, Brazil; and Dublin, Ireland.

In 2021, the first Portals—created by Lithuanian artist and entrepreneur Benediktas Gylys—opened, connecting Vilnius to Lublin.

Then, in 2024, a live stream portal linking NYC and Dublin opened. The art installation garnered a lot of attention, but had to be temporarily shut down due to people's "inappropriate behavior."

Later, the NYC-Dublin Portals were opened again with new ways to prevent people from stepping on the portals, holding phones up to the cameras, flashing body parts, and doing drugs on camera.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.