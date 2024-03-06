Police in Philadelphia are looking for a suspected gunman after a 42-year-old man was shot multiple times outside of a bar near Temple University in North Philly on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:58 p.m., when officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of W. Oxford Street on a report of a person with a gun.

Students at Temple University were alerted to the incident on social media.

TUalertEMER: Shooting reported on the 1400 block of W Oxford St. Use caution. Avoid the area. Police are responding. — TUalert (@TempleAlert) March 6, 2024

Upon arriving on the scene, first responders found the victim after he had suffered gunshot wounds to his neck, abdomen and back, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where, official said, he was listed in critical condition.

Police officials said they have made no arrests and have not recovered a weapon in this incident, but they believe the shooting erupted as the result of an argument.

However, officials have detailed a suspect in this incident. Police said they are looking for a man who wore a black hooded sweatshirt and black baseball cap at the time of the incident.