Heavy rain, hail and chances for isolated tornados are possible Friday night for our entire region

By NBC10 First Alert Weather Team

Severe thunderstorms are expected through the rest of Friday evening.

Our entire region, except for the Lehigh Valley, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The National Weather Service upgraded our region to a two out of five level of risk for the severe weather.

We can expect to see heavy rain with damaging winds of up to 60 m.p.h.

Some areas are reporting large hail about the size of a quarter.

There is a chance for an isolated tornado through the evening.

Be weather aware

Should you be in the path of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement of interior room with no windows until the threat passes.

People should make sure to weigh down outdoor furniture and trashcans. You should also be prepared for possible power outages.

Be sure to keep watching NBC10 News and have the most updated version of the NBC10 app downloaded to your device to get the latest weather forecasts and conditions in real-time.

