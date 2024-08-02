Severe thunderstorms are expected through the rest of Friday evening.

Our entire region, except for the Lehigh Valley, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The National Weather Service upgraded our region to a two out of five level of risk for the severe weather.

3:07pm CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Slight Risk: over parts of New Jersey, far eastern Pennsylvania, and into the DelMarVa https://t.co/TgJgC6cQZw pic.twitter.com/eNkdS4eSOZ — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) August 2, 2024

We can expect to see heavy rain with damaging winds of up to 60 m.p.h.

Some areas are reporting large hail about the size of a quarter.

There is a chance for an isolated tornado through the evening.

Be weather aware

Should you be in the path of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately in a basement of interior room with no windows until the threat passes.

People should make sure to weigh down outdoor furniture and trashcans. You should also be prepared for possible power outages.

