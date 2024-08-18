Severe thunderstorm watch issued for parts of Pa., NJ and Del. What to know

What to Know Severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Pa., NJ and Del.

Storms expected to hit between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, power outages and travel delays are expected.

A flood watch has also been issued for almost our entire region.

There is a possibility for the threat of tornados as well.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for Sunday afternoon into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

NBC10's First Alert meteorologist Marvin Gomez says it's not a matter of if but when.

Strong to severe storms are expected to hit our region on Sunday between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Tgh8iNfhE5 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) August 18, 2024

These storms could turn severe and bring the threat for damaging winds which could lead to power outages and travel delays.

Weather is impacting departing and arriving flights at #PHLAirport. Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight information. pic.twitter.com/DLOIGcCmQO — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) August 18, 2024

There is also concern that some of the storms could gain some rotation and could become tornadic.

There will be more of a heavy downpour threat after sunset with a potential broken line of thunderstorms that may get closer to the city.

A flood watch has also been issued for most of our area.

Temperatures will be in the 80s for the afternoon allowing plenty of moisture. That coupled with the heavy rain will lead to one to three inches of precipitation and over four inches of rain.

The rain isn't expected to last into the overnight hours but there is a chance for afternoon showers again on Monday.