Several Beached Dolphins Are Rescued in Sea Isle City

Several dolphins beached themselves in Sea Isle City, Cape May County Tuesday afternoon.

People could be seen throwing buckets of water on six dolphins as blankets covered them on the sand at 50th street beach.

The dolphins could be seen moving as the people cared for them.

After many minutes on the sand, crews could be seen loading the dolphins onto the back of pick-up trucks. They drove the dolphins a short distance to a box truck where they transferred the dolphins into the back.

It appeared two other dolphins could be seen further up the beach in an area that was taped off with yellow tape.

This comes at a time when there have been whales and dolphins washing ashore for months.