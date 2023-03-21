New Jersey

Several Beached Dolphins Are Rescued in Sea Isle City

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Telemundo

Several dolphins beached themselves in Sea Isle City, Cape May County Tuesday afternoon.

People could be seen throwing buckets of water on six dolphins as blankets covered them on the sand at 50th street beach.

critter corner Mar 8

NJ Officials Remain Committed to Offshore Wind Despite Calls to Pause Projects Amid Whale Deaths

Jersey Shore Mar 2

As More Dead Whales Wash Ashore in NJ and NY, Research Into East Coast Wind Farms Eyed

climate change Feb 23

Climate Change Could Be Culprit in Deaths of Humpback Whales

The dolphins could be seen moving as the people cared for them.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After many minutes on the sand, crews could be seen loading the dolphins onto the back of pick-up trucks. They drove the dolphins a short distance to a box truck where they transferred the dolphins into the back.

It appeared two other dolphins could be seen further up the beach in an area that was taped off with yellow tape.

This comes at a time when there have been whales and dolphins washing ashore for months.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us