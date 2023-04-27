Serial Sexual Predator Found Guilty on Over 20 Crimes Against Teens

Jordan Martins has been found guilty of over 20 crimes against teens Thursday afternoon.

He was found guilty of 14 counts of sexual assault of a child, four counts of involuntary deviant sexual intercourse and multiple counts of coercion along with other related crimes.

Martins, now 22, is what prosecutors call a serial sexual predator. Over the course of several years, dating back to when he was in middle school and just 14, Martins sexually assaulted dozens of victims and extorted them to keep them quiet.

"Each of these young teens trusted the defendant. They thought what's the harm and they sent out the pictures when he asked for them. He was funny, he was charming, they liked him—but that's when he got them where he wanted them," Emily D’aguanno, a prosecutor said. "And he used those pictures against them to extort them. He threatened to put those pictures on social media for everyone to see in order to get more pictures and in order to get more sexual favors."

15 victims testified against Martins and said they were caught in a cycle of abuse and extortion they couldn't escape out of fear.

A woman spoke with NBC10’s Deanna Durante in October 2022 who said she was attacked in her home three years prior by Martins who she thought was her school friend.

At that time Martins was arrested and charged with 19 assaults, court records at the time showed.

In April 2023, eight more victims came forward saying Martins extorted them for sexual favors and images of themselves in compromising positions.

A young woman told police when she was 15 while she was at the King of Prussia Mall, Martins stormed into a restroom to sexually assault her. Another young woman told police Martins raped her when she was 16; he placed a pillow over her head during the assault and recorded the crime.

Police said Martins used the images to blackmail the woman later for more images of them in stages of undress and he would share the images on social media and around school.

NBC10 first reported this story back in September 2022 and have been following the story as more victims have come forward.

Prosecutors and police said getting teens to send pictures in stages of undress is a rampant problem for our region. Kids are doing it all day, every day they said.

"This was eye opening I think for everybody involved with this case. The extent of girls and guys in high school sending pictures...nudes back and forth over their phones," said James Lyons a public defender said. "If somebody thinks Jordan's the only person doing that, you're kidding yourself."