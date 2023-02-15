Would-Be Robber Jumps Off SEPTA Train, Flees Onto Villanova Campus

Villanova University students were urged to shelter in place overnight after a would-be robber ran off a SEPTA train and onto campus.

The suburban Philadelphia campus sent out a notice to students around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday:

"Radnor Police have received a report of a robbery with a firearm on the R100 Commuter Train," the alert read. "The incident occurred approximately 30 minutes ago."

The man produced a gun from his backpack and tried to rob a Norristown High Speed Line train conductor, the Nova alert said. No one was hurt in the robbery attempt.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

He then got off the train near the Commons and was seen on foot fleeing over the pedestrian bridge near Aldwyn Lane, the university alert said.

The university lifted the shelter-in-place order shortly after 6 am. and said that classes would take place as normal Wednesday.

"Police searched the area on and around campus throughout the night but did not locate the suspect," NOVA said in the Wednesday morning alert. "We therefore do not believe that he is still in the area. Additionally, there is no information to suggest that he ever entered any University buildings, which were locked at the time of the incident.

Radnor Township police continued to investigate. The university asked anyone with info to call Radnor police.

Radnor police didn't immediately respond to NBC10's requests for comment about the incident.