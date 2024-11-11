SEPTA transit police officer arrested by FBI, charged with sharing child porn

An officer of SEPTA's Transit Police Department has been arrested by the FBI on allegations of sharing child pornography online, according to court documents.

Court documents claim Brian Zenszer, 43, of Warminster, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on charges of distribution of child pornography. The documents note that the FBI began the investigation after receiving a tip in September.

According to NBC10 newsgathering partner, KYW NewsRadio, an FBI investigation claims Zenszer, an officer for SEPTA's Transit Police Department, shared "several videos and images" of suspected child pornography on the messaging platform, Kik.

In a statement on Zenszer's arrest, SEPTA officials said that Zenszer has been placed on leave pending termination in light of the "disturbing" allegations.

"SEPTA is fully cooperating with the FBI on their investigation. The allegations are disturbing, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency," SEPTA officials said in a statement to NBC10. "At this time, there are no allegations of criminal behavior linked to the individual’s work for the SEPTA Transit Police Department. The individual has been placed on leave pending termination."

On Monday, an attorney listed as representing Zenszer in court documents did not immediately return a request for comment on this case.

Zenszer is scheduled to appear next in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024.