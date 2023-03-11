SEPTA Renovating Wissahickon Transportation Center in Northwest Philly

SEPTA recently announced that it will be renovating its busy bus station on Ridge Avenue.

Work is expected to begin in the spring for the Wissahickon Transportation Center.

Changes to the bus station will include an expansion that allows SEPTA to improve operations, safety and accessibility at one of its busiest locations.

Construction will include ADA-compliant boarding areas, new signage and weather protection.

Rendering of the new facility.

“With approximately 7,200 pre-COVID daily passenger trips, this facility has more daily activity than all but one non-Center City Regional Rail station,” said SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie S. Richards.

SEPTA’s bus ridership has reached 70% of its pre-COVID levels and it continues to rebound from the pandemic.

The company said this renovation will play an important role in its Bus Revolution plan, which is designed to provide “an easier to use, more convenient and more reliable bus network informed by its riders.”

“This new, state-of-the-art transit hub will make bus service more convenient and reliable for the thousands of people in northwest Philadelphia neighborhoods who depend on buses to get to work, school, and other activities,” said SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr.