SEPTA Regional Rail improvement project will soon impact service

Improvements are coming to SEPTA's Regional Rail lines between the Fern Rock Transportation Center and Wayne Junction Station, as well as along the Fox Chase Line.

It's all part of an improvement project that will affect weekend service for four weeks, starting Saturday, July 27.

SEPTA officials said, in a statement on the project, that they will be doing switch replacements, track repairs, installing signal and station upgrades and brush clearing at these locations over the course of the next few weeks.

The construction, SEPTA said, will impact customers who use the Fox Chase, Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, and West Trenton Lines on weekends.

The work is expected to be completed by Sunday, Aug.18, 2024.

Through the course of this project, officials said, no trains will operate between Fern Rock Transportation Center and Wayne Junction Station, or along the Fox Chase Line, on the following weekends:

July 27 & 28

August 3 & 4

August 10 & 11

August 17 & 18

Shuttle buses will replace all trains between Fox Chase and Wayne Junction stations, SEPTA officials said.

All inbound Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, and West Trenton Line trains will terminate at Fern Rock Transportation Center, officials said.

For travel to Center City, officials said riders can board SEPTA’s Broad Street Line southbound and for travel out of Center City, riders can board the Broad Street Line northbound to Fern Rock Transportation Center to connect with outbound Glenside, Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster, and West Trenton Line trains.

Also, officials noted that the project has been scheduled during the summer, when ridership is traditionally lower, in an effort to impact the fewest number of regular customers.

SEPTA ambassadors will be onsite to answer questions during this project, officials said in a statement.

For more details and fare information, click here.

SEPTA officials said they will also post real-time service updates at septa.org and @SEPTA.