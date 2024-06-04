SEPTA

Free parking at SEPTA Regional Rail stations coming to an end

Though parking at SEPTA Regional Rail stations has been free since the pandemic, officials said that after the fiscal year starts on July 1, free parking's days are numbered

By Hayden Mitman

A SEPTA Regional Rail Train Glenside
NBC10

Parking at SEPTA Regional Rail stations throughout the region has been free since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, but that will likely change in the upcoming fiscal year.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, with the start of the fiscal year on July 1, the mass transit provider will look to reinstate parking fees at Regional Rail stations across the system.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

"The intention was always that we were going to reinstate it," he said Tuesday.

He said fees could initially return at the original rate of $1 for surface lots and $2 for garages, but they could also be twice that -- $2 for surface lots and $4 for garages.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"The idea is for it to end up at $2 at some point," said Busch.

Busch said that SEPTA plans to hold meetings after the start of the new fiscal year to determine how parking fees would be reintroduced and rolled out, but said that whatever they decide, there will be a push to ensure riders are aware.

"We definitely aren't going to spring it on people," said Busch.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 2 hours ago

Woman shot, killed by neighbor in Mayfair, Philly police say

decision 2024 1 hour ago

NJ primary election: What are the key races on the ballot?

Most likely, he said, parking fees would return late this year or sometime next year, and riders would be made aware of planned parking costs at least two months in advance.

Parking, he said, is a revenue source that SEPTA wants to tap back into as, in the year before they stopped asking riders to pay, parking brought in $4.7 million in annual revenue to SEPTA.

Also, along with discussions over how much SEPTA wants to charge for parking, Busch said that the mass transit provider will need to discuss how to improve and update services to allow riders to pay for parking.

"It doesn't reflect how people are paying for their fares or other things in their lives," he said, pointing to change collection systems in place at some Regional Rail stations.

Just what will be put in place to update payment options for parking has yet to be determined, he said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us