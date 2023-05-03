SEPTA to Offer Extra Service For Friday's Sixers and Phillies Games

Friday's a big night for Philadelphia sports and SEPTA is already preparing to help fans make their way to South Philadelphia.

The Sixers are hosting the Boston Celtics for a second-round playoff game at 7:30 p.m. and the Phillies are facing off against the Red Sox at 7:05 p.m.

Six additional trains will supplement regular service to NRG station on the Broad Street Line on Friday, May 5, SEPTA said in a press release.

Express trains will leave Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:08, 6:18 and 6:28 p.m. with stops at Olney, Erie Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall, Walnut-Locust and NRG stations, according to SEPTA.

Local trains will leave from Fern Rock Transportation Center at 6:10, 6:20 and 6:30 p.m. and make all stops to NRG Station, SEPTA said.

The transit organization is encouraging fans to load funds on a SEPTA Key Card before game day to prevent delays. Fans can also use SEPTA Key Tix to purchase tickets for one or more people, SEPTA said.

SEPTA personnel will be closely monitoring the events to make sure the trains are ready for fans at NRG station at the ends of the games, according to the transit organization. Subway service will still be available if games run late, SEPTA said.

The transit organization also urged customers to head directly to NRG Station once the games end.

You can find real-time travel updates on septa.org on game day.