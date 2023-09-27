SEPTA is launching a new program that will let riders pay for bus, trolley and train rides through contactless payment like Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Samsung Pay starting this Friday. Riders can use their smart phone, smart watch, or physical bank card.

The new program will be available on SEPTA's city and suburban buses, trolleys, Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line and Norristown High Speed Line, according to a statement.

Riders will simply tap the contactless bank card of their choice when they board or pass through a turnstile. It will cost the same as SEPTA's Travel Wallet with two free transfers when using the same card.

This contactless payment program is expected to ease peak commuter hours and reduce how long a vehicle idles while passengers are boarding.

For riders using a reduced fare program, you can use your bank card to load Travel Wallet onto your Key card.

The transit agency is urging riders to avoid "card clash" by removing their payment option from their wallet to make sure the right card is being charged.

When using the contactless payment, riders will see one charge for the total cost of their trips at the end of each day.

SEPTA is preparing to launch the contactless payment program on Regional Rail in early 2024.