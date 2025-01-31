SEPTA

SEPTA bus driver, 4 passengers hurt in crash on Germantown Pike

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A SEPTA bus driver and four passengers were hurt after the bus crashed into a car in Plymouth Meeting on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

The crash happened along Germantown Pike when a Route 98 bus "made contact with an opposing auto" on Jan. 30 SEPTA officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

The driver of the SEPTA bus hurt his leg and the four other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where the SEPTA bus could be seen with its front windshield smashed as a tow truck worked to take it away.

What looked to be a mini-van could be seen around the corner on the bed of a tow truck with it's front end damaged.

SEPTA's System Safety Division is investigating.

This article tagged under:

SEPTA
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us