SEPTA bus driver, 4 passengers hurt in crash on Germantown Pike

A SEPTA bus driver and four passengers were hurt after the bus crashed into a car in Plymouth Meeting on Thursday, according to a spokesperson with the transit agency.

The crash happened along Germantown Pike when a Route 98 bus "made contact with an opposing auto" on Jan. 30 SEPTA officials said.

The driver of the SEPTA bus hurt his leg and the four other passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where the SEPTA bus could be seen with its front windshield smashed as a tow truck worked to take it away.

What looked to be a mini-van could be seen around the corner on the bed of a tow truck with it's front end damaged.

SEPTA's System Safety Division is investigating.