South Philly teen tackling gun violence using social media to remember lives lost

A teen in South Philadelphia is using social media to help commemorate the lives of young people who have been lost, majority of them to gun violence.

Kameenah Bronzell, 18, started posting to her Instagram page, phillyangelsss, three years ago. The page is dedicated to those who have passed away to keep their memory alive.

“Like I’m keeping peoples’ names alive and I’m spreading their story. I feel like that’s what really keeps me going,” Bronzell said.

Her Instagram page has amassed over 34,000 followers and Bronzell says she receives requests for posts daily.

Bronzell was moved to start the page after she made her first video on the passing of a Philly teen and the video blew up. After that people started requesting she make more.

It was last year when the work she’s been doing hit close to home.

Bronzell’s brother, 30-year-old Kasif Bronzell, was shot to death while walking to the store.

“I didn’t think he’d pass so soon, especially losing his life because of another human being,” she said.

She visits her brother’s grave once a month.

“I was sad but when you see the comments that people make on the post it was like ‘wow my brother was loved’,” Bronzell said.

With the amount of requests Bronzell received daily, she has a glimpse into how bad the gun violence crisis is in Philly.

“We got to do better on the gun violence and hopefully that’s what my page will do,” she said.

She admits it’s no easy job, but she keeps going for those heartbroken families who have lost someone and her brother.

“I feel a bigger responsibility especially since my brother passed away so I feel like I got to keep going for him,” she said.”

Bronzell is in the works of creating a non-profit for Philly Angels. She will host an event before the school year starts that will welcome families and teens who want to honor loved ones whose lives were cut short because of gun violence.