Philly District Attorney's Office Announces Eighth Round of Violence Prevention Grants

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the eighth round of violence prevention microgrant awards at a press conference on Monday.

The latest awardees include several community-based organizations committed to aiding the reentry process for formerly incarcerated individuals and providing paid internship opportunities to local youth, among other services.

Twelve organizations will receive a total of $282,775. The money comes from civil asset forfeiture, which means it is taken from people who have gained the money from criminal activity or used the money to carry out criminal activity.

Learn more about each of the grant recipients' missions and how you can get involved.

Hand2Paw

Hand2Paw will receive $26,183 for its Unleashing Opportunities paid internship program, Krasner said. People age 16-24 who are experiencing housing insecurity or foster care involvement can learn how to train and care for homeless and rescue animals as interns, according to Hand2Paw's website.

Participants also have the opportunity to attend workshops on trauma, resilience, mindfulness and financial literacy, Krasner said.

Neighborhood Bike Works

Neighborhood Bike Works is a youth program focused on increasing equitable access to biking and bike repair. The program also provides leadership and career building opportunities.

The organization teaches young people mechanical skills that will translate to well-paying jobs later in life, Youth Programs Director Mustafa Abdul-Rashid said at the press conference. It also provides them with the freedom to move around the city on their bikes.

New Leash on Life

New Leash on Life will receive $26,183 to focus on leveraging the bond between dogs and humans to promote hope, healing and wellbeing.

The Young Adult Reentry Diversion program uses trauma-informed healing, restorative practicing counseling and paid internships to improve the lives of humans and dogs.

Why Not Prosper

Why Not Prosper provides women returning from prison with support and resources to become economically self-sufficient. The organization provides transitional housing and workforce development to help women support themselves.

We Love Philly

We Love Philly's goal is to help Philly youth gain useful life skills through activities such as mindfulness, journaling and boxing lessons. The group is working on creating an apprenticeship program to help youth get into the workforce.

We Love Philly will receive $20,946 for its efforts to improve autonomy, self-worth and financial stability among local youth.

Other Grant Recipients

Several other local organizations that were not in attendance at the press conference will also receive grants ranging from $5,237 to $47,129. They include Baker Industries, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Philadelphia, La Liga del Barrio, People Advancing Reintegration Recycle Works, Rock to the Future, Youth Build Philly Charter School, and Youth Sentencing and Reentry Project.

Since May 2021, the District Attorney's Office has provided over one million dollars in violence prevention grant funding.

Krasner said the microgrants are incredibly important because government tends to work with the same providers year after year, which makes it difficult for certain community-based organizations to receive funding. Oftentimes, organizers end up running these organizations out of their back pocket, he added.

The District Attorney said he hopes the money helps local groups get ahead of the seasonal cycle to crime and gun violence that often leads to higher crime rates as temperatures climb.

As of Sunday night, the number of homicides in Philadelphia to date was 12% lower than at the same time in 2022, but Krasner said there is "nothing to celebrate" as the number of people killed by gun violence in the city remains high.