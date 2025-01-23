Wildwood

New security measures on Wildwood's boardwalk aim to improve safety for visitors

Wildwood is stepping up security to protect visitors this summer

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Upgraded security measures are planned along the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, to protect people from "crime and terrorism."

Officials of the popular Jersey Shore destination announced significant security changes to the historic boardwalk on Wednesday. Visitors can soon expect to see fixed bollards -- short, sturdy posts -- at all potential vehicular access points, as well as removable bollards at select access ramps.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The new barriers are intended to stop unauthorized vehicles from entering pedestrian areas and protect against accidental or intentional vehicle-ramming attacks.

The city has already installed new lighting along the entire boardwalk, stretching from 26th Street to Burke Avenue, and state-of-the-art security cameras are also in place to monitor any potential problems.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

New Jersey Nov 26, 2024

Wildwood boardwalk renovations ahead of schedule as dry conditions have benefited crews

Jersey Shore Oct 22, 2024

Woman behind iconic Wildwood ‘Watch the tram car, please' warning sues city

“While we acknowledge that vulnerabilities cannot be completely eliminated, these targeted enhancements are designed to significantly deter potential threats and mitigate the impact of any incidents," said Deputy Mayor Mikulski.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

WildwoodNew JerseyJersey Shore
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us