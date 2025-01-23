New security measures on Wildwood's boardwalk aim to improve safety for visitors

Upgraded security measures are planned along the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey, to protect people from "crime and terrorism."

Officials of the popular Jersey Shore destination announced significant security changes to the historic boardwalk on Wednesday. Visitors can soon expect to see fixed bollards -- short, sturdy posts -- at all potential vehicular access points, as well as removable bollards at select access ramps.

The new barriers are intended to stop unauthorized vehicles from entering pedestrian areas and protect against accidental or intentional vehicle-ramming attacks.

The city has already installed new lighting along the entire boardwalk, stretching from 26th Street to Burke Avenue, and state-of-the-art security cameras are also in place to monitor any potential problems.

“While we acknowledge that vulnerabilities cannot be completely eliminated, these targeted enhancements are designed to significantly deter potential threats and mitigate the impact of any incidents," said Deputy Mayor Mikulski.