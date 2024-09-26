Philadelphia

Scooter stolen by suspects who robbed man at gunpoint in Southwest Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Blue scooter
Philadelphia Police Department

A person was robbed at gunpoint and had their scooter stolen from them in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Three suspects are wanted in connection to the robbery that happened on the 5800 block of Woodland Avenue at midnight on Sept. 26, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Léelo en español aquí

The stolen scooter is a blue-colored 2023 Yiben Fly Wing 200 with the temporary Pennsylvania license plate number 61DD6, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black coat and pants, police said. The second suspect was seen wearing a burgundy sweat outfit and was armed with a gun.

Police said there is no description available of the third suspect.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Police: Man charged in attempt to run down officers during raucous car meetup

New Jersey 7 hours ago

NJ residents to see drop in gas prices this fall thanks to PSE&G

Police are warning to not approach the suspects if you see them, but to call 911 right away.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspects, please call or text 215.686.TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us