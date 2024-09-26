A person was robbed at gunpoint and had their scooter stolen from them in Southwest Philadelphia on Thursday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Three suspects are wanted in connection to the robbery that happened on the 5800 block of Woodland Avenue at midnight on Sept. 26, police said.

The stolen scooter is a blue-colored 2023 Yiben Fly Wing 200 with the temporary Pennsylvania license plate number 61DD6, officials said.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black coat and pants, police said. The second suspect was seen wearing a burgundy sweat outfit and was armed with a gun.

Police said there is no description available of the third suspect.

Police are warning to not approach the suspects if you see them, but to call 911 right away.

If you know anything about this incident or the suspects, please call or text 215.686.TIPS (8477).