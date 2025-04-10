New York City
Live Updates

Live updates: Watch press conference after 6 killed in Hudson tour helicopter crash

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed all six people pulled from the helicopter crash have died

By Marc Santia and Jonathan Dienst

What to Know

  • A helicopter broke apart in midair and crashed upside-down into the Hudson River between Manhattan and the New Jersey waterfront Thursday
  • A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday.
  • Six people, three adults and three children, were pulled from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference.
  • There are not believed to have been others on board the aircraft at the time of the crash.
  • At least some of the victims, officials from New York and New Jersey have said, were family members visiting from Spain.
  • Three law enforcement sources say the helicopter is believed to have been a tour charter flying along the Hudson at the time of the crash. A cause is under investigation.

A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River, NYPD said on Thursday afternoon. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

New York City
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us