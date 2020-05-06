Deadly, Fiery Crash Closes I-76 for Hours; Traffic Backs Up for Miles

What to Know At least one person died in a fiery wreck along the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

Traffic back up for miles approaching the scene as crews spent hours investigating and working to clear up the crashed tractor-trailer.

A load of produce fell onto a roadway below an overpass in Fairmount Park.

A deadly fiery tractor-trailer wreck closed the Schuylkill Expressway eastbound in Philadelphia for hours Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Girard Avenue when at least one car and the big rig collided. The tractor-trailer’s load of produce and parts of the burnt wreckage dropped onto Sweetbriar Drive below the highway overpass in Fairmount Park.

Crash and Fire: a tractor trailer and at least one car collide on I-76EB before Girard. Parts of the truck fall onto road below in Fairmount Park. Avoid this area! Parts of the EB Schuylkill are closed. There are injuries here @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/6MVut9sOZU — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 6, 2020

A body could be seen on the highway near the wreckage. The extent of other injuries wasn't known.

Daylight shows how half the truck fell of the bridge on 76EB. A body is on the road next to the cab of the truck. Police continue to investigate but the eastbound lanes will be closed for some time pic.twitter.com/rw8W3I6ww2 — Randy Gyllenhaal (@RandyGyllenhaal) May 6, 2020

Drivers should avoid Interstate 76 if possible and take Kelly Drive instead as all drivers were being forced off the highway at Montgomery Drive and would then need to take surface roads through West Philadelphia.

By just after 7 a.m., traffic could be seen backed up for miles as the delay swelled to more than 100 minutes, according to Waze.

People approaching the scene could also hop off I-76 at City Avenue and take Montgomery Avenue into West Philadelphia and work their way back to the highway near 30th Street Station.

UPDATE: Delays now backed up to City Ave. Get off at Kelly Drive and head down to Spring Garden or 30th St to merge back onto the eastbound Schuylkill after the crash. @NBCPhiladelphia #firstalerttraffic #phillytraffic pic.twitter.com/yYTtAJ4iIB — Sheila Watko (@SheilaWatko) May 6, 2020

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's office could be seen investigating.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.