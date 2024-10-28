School bus destroyed by fire in Port Richmond

Officials are investigating after, they said, a school bus in a maintenance yard in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood was destroyed by fire early Monday.

According to police officials, crews responded to a fire in a maintenance lot along the 2400 block of Butler Street at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday after a school bus there was engulfed in flames.

The bus, officials said, was destroyed by the fire. No injuries were initially reported in this incident.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.