Port Richmond

School bus destroyed by fire in Port Richmond

A school bus, parked in a maintenance yard along Butler Street in Philly's Port Richmond neighborhood, was destroyed by fire early Monday, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials are investigating after, they said, a school bus in a maintenance yard in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood was destroyed by fire early Monday.

According to police officials, crews responded to a fire in a maintenance lot along the 2400 block of Butler Street at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday after a school bus there was engulfed in flames.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The bus, officials said, was destroyed by the fire. No injuries were initially reported in this incident.

An investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Port Richmond
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us