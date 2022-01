A school bus crashed into a tree on the side of a Camden County road Thursday morning, prompting a large response from emergency personnel.

The bus crashed on the 100 block of Cedarville Road in Sicklerville around 7:35 a.m., causing the hood of the vehicle to fall off as debris from the crash littered the side of the road.

Firefighters could be seen going in and out the back of the bus. It was unclear if any students were on board.

This is a developing story and will be updated.