New Jersey

13 students suffer minor injuries in crash involving school bus, utility truck

A school bus and utility truck were involved in a crash on Hawkin and Skeet roads in Medford, New Jersey

By David Chang

NBC10

More than a dozen students suffered minor injuries after a school bus and utility truck were involved in a crash in Medford, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Hawkin and Skeet roads. Images from SkyForce10 showed damage to the front end of the truck.

Officials said 13 students on board the school bus were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash. Officials continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us