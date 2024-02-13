More than a dozen students suffered minor injuries after a school bus and utility truck were involved in a crash in Medford, New Jersey, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Hawkin and Skeet roads. Images from SkyForce10 showed damage to the front end of the truck.

Officials said 13 students on board the school bus were hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash. Officials continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

