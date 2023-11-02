S.S. United States could leave Philly after more than 25 years for redevelopment project

A new proposal could the rusting remains of the SS United States returned to New York after spending nearly 30 years on the Delaware River in South Philadelphia.

According to the SS United States Conservancy, the nonprofit group that owns the vessel, a recently released development plan -- developed in conjunction with two New York firms, RXR and MCR Hotels -- would see the ocean liner repurposed into a 1,000 room hotel with space for music and event venues, public green space and a museum.

"The SS United States symbolizes the nation’s ambition and innovation. Our development partners have embraced the patriotic and economic significance of this monumental project. Through their extensive due diligence, they have created a bold and exciting plan that preserves the ship’s history and activates the vessel’s commercial potential,” said Susan Gibbs, president of the SS United States Conservancy.

Organizers said the effort would be part of a decades-long effort to protect and revitalize the Hudson River waterfront.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

According to a statement from the conservancy, the release of this plan comes at a time when the vessel is under pressure to move and is facing eviction.

“The Conservancy’s partners and passionate supporters from across the country and around the world have created a viable path forward to save the SS United States,” added Gibbs, the granddaughter of the ship’s original designer. “But we are quickly running out of time. We know this can be a viable, transformative project. Let’s rally together to secure a home for America’s Flagship.”

"The vessel’s landlord doubled the Conservancy’s rent without notice during the coronavirus pandemic, placing significant financial strain on the organization. The Conservancy is presently in litigation on the matter, with a trial date slated for early December," the group said in a statement.

The plan would place the SS United States on Manhattan's Hudson River, and would call for development of piers to create would entail the "redesign and reconstruction of adjacent piers, which would create acres of new public green space aboard the vessel and adjoining areas," organizers said in a statement.

Organizers are now working to secure state and local interest to advance the plan in New York City, they said in a statement.

For more information, visit the SS United States Conservancy's website, here.