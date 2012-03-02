Rowan Television Network 5th Annual Live Telethon

Rowan Television Network is striving to make a difference one life at a time. On Wednesday, March 7th Rowan Television Network will host it's 5th annual live telethon to raise $5,000 in five hours. RTN will be accepting donations via phone and a donation table in the student center from 7pm till 12am.



Every year RTN supports a different charity, this year they are supporting the Make a Wish Foundation of New Jersey. Make a Wish Foundation of New Jersey grants wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.



“We want this year to be bigger and better than ever,” said Talent Coordinator and host Kristen Conner.

“What we are doing feels so monumental and important. RTN loves coming together to make this happen, and I am so excited to see how the night goes.”



The event will consist of 70 students gathering together with the same goal in mind.There will be live entertainment, live bands and much more. Viewers can watch the telethon live on RTN Telethon as well as the campus channel five. For more information visit Rowan Television Network.