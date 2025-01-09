Police activity in one Chester County neighborhood has roads closed on Wednesday night, according to officials with the Downingtown Police Department.

Léelo en español aquí

West Lancaster Avenue between Viaduct and Brandywine avenues is closed in Downingtown along with Manor Avenue between West Lancaster and West Pennsylvania avenues, police said.

Residents and visitors are being urged to avoid the area as police conduct their work.

No word yet on what caused the police presence.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.