Road closed in Montgomery Co. after pedestrian hit in multi-car crash

A crash involving at least two cars closed a portion of a Montgomery County road on Friday night, according to officials.

Léelo en español aquí

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11 on Jenkintown Road near Abington Avenue, according to the Abington Township Police Department.

Officials in Montgomery County confirmed that a pedestrian was hit during the crash.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where two cars could be seen with damage as yellow police tape blocked off the area.

The one vehicle is a silver SUV that appeared to have lost its front bumper.

The second vehicle is a dark-colored sedan that had its drivers door open.

Drivers are being asked to detour by using Easton Road to Keswick Avenue to Wharton Road to Highland Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates