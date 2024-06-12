Teen shot near Philadelphia home

A teenager was shot overnight not far from his Philadelphia home and police continued to search for the gunman.

Police officers rushed to the area of North 8th and Luzerne streets around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, to find a crime scene, but no shooting victim, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"When officers were processing the crime scene that's when we were notified that a 17-year-old shooting victim showed up to" a local hospital, Small said.

The teen had been shot twice -- once in the arm and once in the leg, Small said. The boy was able to talk, but didn't reveal many details about the shooting.

The boy lives near where he was shot, Small said.

Investigators found bullet casings and blood on the ground at the shooting scene, police said.

Investigators hoped that surveillance video could help them track down the shooter, Small said.

This is the latest Philadelphia shooting where a child was hurt. So far this year, minors have made up 13% of the more than 470 shootings in Philly, according to data from the City Controller's Office.