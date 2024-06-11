‘Why did they get that?' Riders react to SEPTA receiving highest award for safety and security

SEPTA and the Transit Police Department have received the highest honor for their efforts to improve the safety and security of customers and employees by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

SEPTA received APTA’s Gold Award for Rail Security, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety, security or emergency management program.

“SEPTA Police have made significant strides recently in reducing crime on the system, hiring and retaining officers, using innovative patrol methods, and utilizing technology to help prevent crime and apprehend suspects,” SEPTA said in a news release shared with NBC10.

The transit company said it has seen a 45% decrease in serious crimes on its system during the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. The first quarter being January through March.

However, some SEPTA riders NBC10 spoke with feel that the agency has a long way to go.

“I don’t know why they got that award. Not only will the passengers hurt you, some of those drivers aren’t even safe. I’m sorry, they might not even let me back on,” Diane Treadway, a SEPTA rider, said.

Some of the tangible things SEPTA says it has done to increase safety include hiring 45 new officers, partnering with the Philadelphia Police Department and launching its Virtual Patrol Unit.

“I feel like everyday I’m on the train or like the bus or something, and there’s something going on. There’s not enough security or anything to handle that,” Alonzo Adams, a SEPTA rider said.

Award nominations are evaluated on four criteria: effectiveness, benefit level, innovation and transferability.

“This award is a testament to the hard work that is done every day by the men and women of the SEPTA Transit Police Department,” said SEPTA Police Chief Charles Lawson. “They are committed to making SEPTA safe and secure for our customers, and we look forward to implementing new programs that will build on these successes.”

While some say the buses and trains still scare them, at least one woman who rides everyday, sees the change.

“I have had very few bad experiences and I travel alone every single day, multiple times on SEPTA and I feel really good about it. My parents aren’t super scared about me doing it by myself,” Athina Filipos, a SEPTA rider, said.