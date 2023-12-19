New Wildwood Crest project to be ‘largest resort in Cape May County'

Madison Resorts announced, on Tuesday, plans to create a Wildwood Crest, N.J. property that the company said will be "the largest resort in Cape May County."

According to information released on Tuesday, Madison Resorts has purchased the Royal Hawaiian in Wildwood Crest, for $13.3 million and has plans to do about $7 million in renovations and updated to the property.

Then, the company said, that property will be combined with the nearby property that formerly housed The Oceanview Motel, to create Madison Resort Wildwood Crest.

"When I received the call about the availability of the Royal Hawaiian, it became clear that we had an opportunity to weave its timeless architecture into the fabric of Madison Resort." Madison Resorts president, Dan Alicea said in a statement. "In a world where such architectural marvels are scarce, embracing the legacy of the past is not just a choice; it's a commitment to preserving the extraordinary in a rapidly changing landscape."

The company said that the new project will offer 200+ rooms, three restaurants, two pools, five conference rooms, two rooftop event spaces, and other amenities.

The first phase, company officials said, will begin in spring of next year when Madison Resorts plan to unveil preservation efforts of the "former doo-wop hotel at Beach Ave. and Rambler Rd. The Royal Hawaiian portion of the plans will open in early summer of 2024."

Phase two, the company said, is expected to get underway in the summer of next year.

For more information, visit the website for the new project at madisonresortwildwoodcrest.com.