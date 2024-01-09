Rev up your engines for the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show

It's time to rev up your engines, car lovers. The Philadelphia Auto Show is back for 9 days of "automotive-infused fun."

Here's a guide to what you can expect if you plan on visiting.

When and where is the Auto Show?

The Auto Show runs from Jan. 13 through Jan. 21 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center located at 12 and Arch Streets.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $20 for adults (ages 13-plus), $12 for children (ages 7-12), $25 for seniors (ages 62-plus) and $15 for military members with valid ID.

Children under the age of 6 are free with a ticketed adult and group discount tickets start at $15.

Auto Show Team

What is there to see?

“The theme of this year’s Philadelphia Auto Show is 'Fueling Philly,' and that’s exactly what we are going to do,” said Jason Friedman of Colonial Nissan and chair of the 2024 Philadelphia Auto Show in a news release. “Whether it’s innovation, dreams, creativity, or future purchases, you name it and we are going to fuel it.”

Visitors can check out the latest developments from some of today's leading vehicle manufacturers. The elegant vehicles from Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati, and Rolls-Royce will be featured in this year’s exotic vehicle display.

For the first time in the show's history, the 130,000-square-foot Custom Alley exhibit will be on display on the main floor featuring the latest in aftermarket customization. Additionally, a new off-road display has been added to "fuel even more creativity."

Auto Show Team

You will be able to ride along in some of the newest electric vehicles from Ford, Nissan, Toyota, and Volkswagen on the 60,000-square-foot indoor track.

Back-in-the-Day Way will return where visitors can take a trip down memory lane and see vehicles from the past including a 1959 Chrysler 300E Convertible, 1965 Jaguar E Type, 1966 Lamborghini 400 2+2, and 1977 Datsun 280Z.

The Hollywood rides movie cars display will also return showcasing iconic vehicles from the biggest television shows and movies. You can see the 1981 DeLorean Tour Car from 'Back to the Future' and the 1995 Volkswagen Jetta from the original 'The Fast and The Furious.'

There are also various events scheduled throughout the week with special appearances.

For a full list of featured vehicles, show hours and other details, you can visit the Philadelphia Auto Show website.