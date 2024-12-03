Law enforcement officials in Lower Merion Township are seeking help from the public to identify a man who, police say, is responsible for break-ins at homes in the township and in Media on Thanksgiving and the day after the holiday.

And, in both instances, police said, the man could be spotted on surveillance footage wearing red gloves.

According to police, officials in Lower Merion Township were alerted to a burglary at a home along the 1100 block of Maplecrest Circle in the Gladwyne section of the township at about 9:06 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2024.

At that time, officials said, responding officers investigating that burglary showing a man, wearing red gloves, inside the residence and exiting through the front door.

The man in that footage, police said, was described as being thin and wearing dark clothing and red gloves.

Through follow up investigation, police officials said that the same man is believed to have burglarized two homes along the 400 block of East Jefferson Street in Media on Thanksgiving evening, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2024.

In surveillance images taken from one of the homes targeted on the holiday break-in, the man that officials believe is responsible for the burglaries can be seen also wearing red gloves.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may recognize the man in surveillance images taken on both nights involved in this case, to contact the Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000.