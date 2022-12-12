Recognize These Bathroom Pics? Cops Seek Help After Alleged Peeper Caught

Police in Chester County are hoping the public can recognize images of restrooms after a man was allegedly caught taking videos of several people while they used the facilities.

The suspect was apprehended after police said a man took his son to the restroom at the Exton Square Mall in July and noticed a cellphone in someone’s hand coming out from under a stall and pointing at a urinal.

Police later caught up to the man and said they found several videos on his cellphone that showed victims being unknowingly recorded in different public restrooms. Investigators, however, don’t know if the videos were taken at the same location.

“We don’t exactly know if it’s one bathroom or multiple bathrooms. We’re trying to put it out there to see if anyone recognizes it,” West Whiteland Township Police Department detective Scott Pezick said.

He added that “a lot” of restrooms have similar color schemes, so it’s hard to determine if the suspect took the images in one location or multiple. The images police revealed show the edges of restroom stalls, trash cans, sinks and paper towel dispensers.

Since posting those images, investigators said, they’ve received multiple tips and have been checking out public restrooms at home improvement stores, malls, convenience stores and gas stations.

They’re hoping to be able to identify and notify other possible victims.