Pennsylvania

Perfect attendance! Meet the Reading teen who never missed a day of school

By Cherise Lynch

Zachary Schrader
Reading School District

A Pennsylvania teen ended his senior year of high school on a high note.

Zachary Schrader, a recent graduate of Reading High School maintained perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Not only did he have perfect attendance, but he also graduated with straight A's while attending 13th & Union Elementary, Northeast Middle School, and then rounding out at Reading High School, all while achieving greatness on the tennis court.

The school district said as a freshman, Zachary won county singles, the first time in 70 years for an RHS student-athlete.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Mr. Mike Fisher, RHS Boys Varsity Tennis Coach, stated, "His commitment to his education and his sport is an inspiration to all students. We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and look forward to his future successes."

Pennsylvania 2 hours ago

Late Cheltenham Township crossing guard honored after keeping students safe for over 70 years

Pennsylvania 6 hours ago

Montco student with autism wows crowd with talent show performance

Now Zachary is taking his talents to Lebanon Valley College, where he will continue to play tennis while pursuing a degree in physical therapy.

"I am grateful for the support of my family, teachers, and coaches throughout my time in the Reading School District," Zachary said. "Their encouragement has been invaluable, and I am excited to continue my academic and athletic journey at Lebanon Valley College."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PennsylvaniaREADING
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us