Perfect attendance! Meet the Reading teen who never missed a day of school

A Pennsylvania teen ended his senior year of high school on a high note.

Zachary Schrader, a recent graduate of Reading High School maintained perfect attendance from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Not only did he have perfect attendance, but he also graduated with straight A's while attending 13th & Union Elementary, Northeast Middle School, and then rounding out at Reading High School, all while achieving greatness on the tennis court.

The school district said as a freshman, Zachary won county singles, the first time in 70 years for an RHS student-athlete.

Mr. Mike Fisher, RHS Boys Varsity Tennis Coach, stated, "His commitment to his education and his sport is an inspiration to all students. We are incredibly proud of his accomplishments and look forward to his future successes."

Now Zachary is taking his talents to Lebanon Valley College, where he will continue to play tennis while pursuing a degree in physical therapy.

"I am grateful for the support of my family, teachers, and coaches throughout my time in the Reading School District," Zachary said. "Their encouragement has been invaluable, and I am excited to continue my academic and athletic journey at Lebanon Valley College."