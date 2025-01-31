Dover councilmember among 6 arrested in prostitution operation conducted by police

After conducting an operation explicitly targeting prostitution, police in Dover, Delaware, have arrested six individuals, including one elected official.

In a news release, the Dover Police Department shared that they are continuing their efforts to address quality-of-life issues within the city, including prostitution.

Police said on Tuesday, Jan. 28, officers conducted an operation at an undisclosed Dover area hotel. As a result of the operation, William Hare, 74, of Dover -- who represents Dover’s Second District on the City Council -- was among the several arrested.

According to police, the following individuals were arrested, and these are their charges:

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

William Hare,74, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Michael Scheers, 58, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

-Resisting Arrest

-Possession of Cocaine

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michael Lunn,52, of Magnolia – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Dakota Achenbach,36, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Excellent Asare,24, of Dover – Released on OR bond after arraignment on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

-Carrying A Concealed Deadly Weapon (Asare was found in possession of a concealed 9mm handgun)

Keith Litchford,62, of Dover – Released on a criminal summons on the following charges:

-Patronizing a Prostitute

Police said the department and the Delaware Department of Justice are working to crack down on other offenders in Dover and throughout the state.