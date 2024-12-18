Prolific singer/songwriter Barry Manilow to play Philly for the last time

Prolific singer/songwriter Barry Manilow is hitting the road one final time next year, hitting cities that, he said, are "special" to his "touring history."

And, Philadelphia is on the list.

Manilow, known for chart-topping hits like "Could It Be Magic," "Looks Like We Made It," "Mandy," "I Write the Songs," "Can't Smile Without You," and "Copacabana" is scheduled to perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on May 24, 2025.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to visit these great cities of which I have so many fond memories,” said Manilow, in a statement on the upcoming concert tour. “Each one is special to my touring history.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Next year, along with Philadelphia, Manilow is expected to hit nine cites across the country.

Manilow will be visiting these cities next year:

5/23/25 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. -- PPG Paints Arena

5/24/25 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Wells Fargo Center

5/27/25 -- Providence, RI -- Amica Mutual Pavilion

5/28/25 -- Boston, MA -- TD Garden

5/30/25 -- Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre

5/31/25 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena

6/3/25 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena

6/4/25 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena

6/5/25 -- Cleveland, OH -- Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

A statement on the upcoming tour notes that Manilow has sold more than 85 million albums worldwide and "is one of the world's all-time best selling recording artists."

Manilow is also well known for writing ad jingles. His jungle for State Farm -- "Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there" -- is still used in commercials regularly.

Tickets for Manilow's final performance in Philadelphia go on sale on Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m.

For more details or to purchase tickets once they become available, click here.