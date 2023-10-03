Are you a winner? $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Del.

Delaware Powerball player, do you want the good news or bad news first?

The bad news?

OK. You didn't win Monday night's $1.07 billion Powerball drawing -- because no one did. No ticket matched all five white balls (12, 26, 27, 43, 47) and the red Powerball (5).

But, you might already by a millionaire.

The good news?

Don't chuck your tickets from the Oct. 2, 2023, Powerball draw just yet. Someone purchased a million-dollar winner in Delaware.

A special First State ticket matched all five white balls (12, 26, 27, 43, 47), but failed to match the Powerball, according to Powerball. That ticket is worth $1 million.

This tri-state winner comes on the heels of a $1 million winner in the previous draw being sold in Pennsylvania.

NBC10 has reached out to the Delaware Lottery to find out where Monday's $1 million winner was sold.

Another $1 million winner was sold in Michigan, Powerball said. Two $2 million Power Play tickets were sold in New York and South Carolina.

Didn't win $1 million? You might have won something.

So, check your tickets. You can even use a smaller win to pay for tickets for this new billion-dollar draw.

What's the jackpot for Wednesday night's big draw?

The Powerball jackpot climbed after no players hit it big Monday night, continuing a stretch of lottery futility lasting for more than two months.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The jackpot sits at an estimated $1.20 billion annuity with a $551.7 million lump sum cash value.