Philadelphia

Over 3,000 Philly votes may be thrown out on Election Day because of flaws. Check your ballot

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Philadelphia city leaders are working to make sure every resident's vote counts this Election Day.

Officials met at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 31 to point out an alarming number of flawed ballots in Philly.

They said that more than 3,000 ballots were received with issues that may prevent them from being counted on Election Day on Nov. 5.

City leaders say that it's important to double check your ballot and make sure there are no errors before you turn it in.

If you are worried that your ballot is flawed, you can receive a replacement ballot at your nearest satellite election office.

To check if your name is on the list of flawed ballots, click here.

For answers to any other questions when it comes to voting, click here for the federal government's guide.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaDecision 2024politics
