1 dead, 3 injured in Wilmington, Del. multiple shooting

Four people were shot -- including one 22-year-old man who died -- in a shooting that happened around lunchtime in Wilmington, Del. police officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after four men were shot -- including one man who was killed -- in a shooting that happened in Wilmington, Del. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.
Four people were shot -- including one man who died -- in a multiple shooting incident that happened in Wilmington, Delaware on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was killed and three other men were injured in a shooting that happened at about 12:35 p.m., along the 1300 block of East 28th Street in Wilmington, Del.

Law enforcement officials said first responders to the incident transported a 22-year-old man who was injured in this incident to a nearby hospital where he was initially placed in critical condition. Though, shortly afterward, police officials said, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Also, officials said, a 34-year-old man was listed in critical condition after being taken to a nearby hospital following the shooting and two others -- a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old man -- were listed in stable condition.

Law enforcement officials did not immediately provide further information on what lead to the incident or how it may have unfolded.

Also, no arrests have yet been made, police officials said.

But, officials said, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Joseph Wicks at 302-576-3654.

Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

