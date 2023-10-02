Pennsylvania Powerball player, do you want the good news or bad news first?

The bad news?

OK. You didn't win Saturday night's $960 million Powerball drawing -- because no one did. No ticket matched all five white balls (19, 30, 37, 44, 46) and the red Powerball (22).

You know what that means, however.. you could soon be a billionaire. But, you might already by a millionaire.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The good news?

Don't chuck your tickets from the Sept. 30, 2023, Powerball draw just yet. Someone purchased a million-dollar winner in Pennsylvania.

A special Keystone State ticket matched all five white balls (19, 30, 37, 44, 46), but failed to match the Powerball, according to Powerball. That ticket is worth $1 million.

The $1 million winner was sold at Pottsville Provision Company at 415 North 7th St. in Pottsville, the Pennsylvania Lottery said Monday. The Schuylkill County store gets $5,000 for selling the ticket.

Other $1 million winners were sold in Florida (2X), Maryland and Michigan, Powerball said. Two $2 million tickets were sold in Indiana and North Carolina.

Didn't win $1 million? You might have won something.

"More than 155,900 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 32,600 purchased with Power Play and more than 13,600 tickets purchased with Double Play," the state lottery said. "Players should check every ticket, every time."

So, check your tickets. You can even use a smaller win to pay for tickets for this new billion-dollar draw.

What's the jackpot for Monday's night big draw?

The Powerball jackpot climbed over $1 billion after no players hit it big Saturday night, continuing a stretch of lottery futility lasting for more than two months.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Oct. 2, 2023. The jackpot sits at an estimated $1.04 billion annuity with a $478.2 million lump sum cash value.

Pennsylvania seniors reap benefits of massive Powerball jackpot

Win lose or draw for lottery players, older Pennsylvanians win.

"In Pennsylvania, this recent jackpot run which began Saturday, July 22, 2023, has generated $77 million in sales, creating a profit of more than $30 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians," the Pa. Lottery said.