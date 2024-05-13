Funeral details released for fallen NJ trooper

New Jersey State Police Trooper Marcellus E. Bethea, who died during training exercises on March 5, will be laid to rest this week.

On Wednesday, May 15, a mass of Christian burial for Bethea will be held at Mary Mother of the Church Parish in Bordentown, NJ.

After that mass, Bethea will be buried at Holy Assumption Cemetery in Roebling, NJ.

Bethea served with the New Jersey State Police for over eight years and was a member of the 156th State Police Class.

He died during training at the New Jersey State Police headquarters in Ewing, Mercer County. He was training for the TEAMS Unit, officials said.

However, officials have not yet explained just how Bethea died.

An investigation into Trooper Bethea’s death was underway, officials have said.

An online obituary for Bethea noted that had a love of religion and was also an avid fan of the New York Giants.

"Throughout his career, Marcellus exemplified courage, integrity, and selflessness, earning the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the community he served," the obituary reads. "His commitment to duty and unwavering dedication to public safety not only left an enduring impact on all who knew him but also made his community a safer place."

The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday May 15, at Mary Mother of the Church Parish, 45 Crosswicks St., in Bordentown, NJ.

Also, the obituary notes that calling hours will be held Tuesday from 3 to about 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Bethea family at https://troopersunited.org/product/family-of-trooper-bethea-donation/

For family and friends who cannot attend Marcellus’s Mass, please click on the link below to watch via Mary Mother of the Church Parish- Live Stream Service here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClcvmtyC91LZjqddznVhigA/live

Also, those who want to remember Bethea can visit his Book of Memories Page at www.Bordentownhomeforfunerals.com to upload a picture, light a candle, make a donation or offer condolences to the family.