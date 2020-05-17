Popular Manayunk Bar Mad River Closes Permanently

After more than 10 years, the popular Manayunk bar and restaurant Mad River is closing for good, even after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Mad River’s general manager Jamie Powell made the announcement over the weekend on Facebook.

“With a heavy heart, it’s time to announce the ol’ Riv won’t make it thru this mess,” Powell wrote. “I truly hope this doesn’t start a string of these announcements.”

Located on 4100 Main Street, Mad River was a longtime staple in Manayunk.

“I think it’s devastating,” Sean Findlay, a former customer, told NBC10. “This is the end of an era in Manayunk.”

The coronavirus shutdowns have had a devastating impact on bars and restaurants. Powell didn’t put all the blame on that however.

“There are so many rumors out there but the biggest truth of all is that Manayunk is just a different town anymore as far as nightlife goes,” Powell wrote. “We decided as a squad it was just time to cash em in. No one should hang their head, a place like ours had no business making it ELEVEN YEARS. It’s wild and honestly impressive.”