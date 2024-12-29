Police: Woman's body pulled from Little Egg Harbor, NJ, lagoon

Police officials in New Jersey are investigating after, they said, a woman's remains were discovered in a lagoon behind a home in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement officials in Ocean County, New Jersey, officers were called to a home in Little Egg Harbor Township at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, on a report of a "female floating in the lagoon" behind the home.

First responders to the scene, officials said, "proceeded to remove the body of a deceased, elderly female from the water."

Officials have not provided further information on this incident nor did they provide further details on the woman's identity.

However, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that the woman likely drowned in the lagoon and her death did not immediately appear suspicious.

“This apparent drowning is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit," Billhimer said in a statement. "While tragic, the death of this female does not appear to be suspicious at this time."