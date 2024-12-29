New Jersey

Police: Woman's body pulled from Little Egg Harbor, NJ, lagoon

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are investigating after, police said, a woman's remains were found in a lagoon behind a home in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police officials in New Jersey are investigating after, they said, a woman's remains were discovered in a lagoon behind a home in Little Egg Harbor Township on Sunday morning.

According to law enforcement officials in Ocean County, New Jersey, officers were called to a home in Little Egg Harbor Township at about 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, on a report of a "female floating in the lagoon" behind the home.

>Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

First responders to the scene, officials said, "proceeded to remove the body of a deceased, elderly female from the water."

Officials have not provided further information on this incident nor did they provide further details on the woman's identity.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

However, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that the woman likely drowned in the lagoon and her death did not immediately appear suspicious.

“This apparent drowning is currently under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit," Billhimer said in a statement. "While tragic, the death of this female does not appear to be suspicious at this time."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us