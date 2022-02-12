Police: Thousands of Dollars, Car Stolen During Violent Home Invasion

Four men who forced their way into a man’s North Philadelphia home, assaulted him, and stole thousands of dollars and his car, authorities said Saturday.

According to the Philadelphia Police, a 41-year-old man was at his apartment on the 6900 block of Horrocks Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when four men forced their way through a basement and assaulted him.

Authorities say the suspects then stole $10,000 in coins, $8,000 in cash, $10,000 in checks and the victim's 2019 white Toyota.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.