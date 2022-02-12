Philadelphia

Police: Thousands of Dollars, Car Stolen During Violent Home Invasion

Authorities say the suspects stole $10,000 in coins, $8,000 in cash, $10,000 in checks and the victim's 2019 white Toyota.

By Gerardo Pons

Four men who forced their way into a man’s North Philadelphia home, assaulted him, and stole thousands of dollars and his car, authorities said Saturday.  

According to the Philadelphia Police, a 41-year-old man was at his apartment on the 6900 block of Horrocks Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when four men forced their way through a basement and assaulted him.

Authorities say the suspects then stole $10,000 in coins, $8,000 in cash, $10,000 in checks and the victim's 2019 white Toyota.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police say the incident is still under investigation. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaHome InvasionOXFORD CIRCLE
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us