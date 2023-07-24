Pennsylvania

Allentown officers shoot and kill armed man who fired at them, police say

27-year-old Dominick Hogans died early Monday morning

By Emily Rose Grassi

A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.
Getty Images

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania, shot and killed a man who allegedly waved a gun and fired at them early Monday morning.

The Allentown Police Department answered 911 calls of someone with a gun just before 4 a.m.

When police arrived at 6th and Turner Streets, Dominick Hogans, 27, of Allentown, ran away from them, they said.

The team of officers chased Hogans, and he fired his gun at them, according to police.

Allentown Police Officers fired back and hit Hogans, they said.

Hogans was taken to a local hospital where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

