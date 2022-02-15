Police Shoot Man Accused of Stabbing His Aunt

Philadelphia police shot a man after he allegedly stabbed his aunt, according to our partners at KYW Newsradio.

Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived they found a man who had stabbed his aunt, police told KYW Newsradio reporter Kristen Johanson.

#BREAKING: @Phillypolice confirm off. shot man after he allegedly stabbed his aunt. PPD went to home on Beechwood by McKean in Point Breeze-S Phila. PPD says 2 cops tried to tase but didn’t stop man so a 3rd fired, shot in side. Aunt OK at hospital. Man in critical @KYWNewsradio — Kristen Johanson (KJ) (@KristenJohanson) February 15, 2022

Police said two officers tried to use a Taser on the man but it didn’t work. An officer then shot the man at least once in the side.

The man and his aunt were both taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition while his aunt is stable.

