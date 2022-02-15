Philadelphia

Police Shoot Man Accused of Stabbing His Aunt

The man is in critical condition while his aunt is stable.

Philadelphia police shot a man after he allegedly stabbed his aunt, according to our partners at KYW Newsradio.

Police were called to a home on the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street Tuesday afternoon. When they arrived they found a man who had stabbed his aunt, police told KYW Newsradio reporter Kristen Johanson. 

Police said two officers tried to use a Taser on the man but it didn’t work. An officer then shot the man at least once in the side. 

The man and his aunt were both taken to the hospital. The man is in critical condition while his aunt is stable. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

