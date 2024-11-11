Police shoot, kill man after carjacking, police pursuit in West Philly

A man is dead after a confrontation with the police ended with shots fired in West Philadelphia Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Chancellor Street just before 6 p.m. for a domestic situation where there was a disturbance between a woman and her boyfriend who allegedly fired a shot inside a home, according to Deputy Commissioner Vanore.

It was after this disturbance that the woman called the police.

Vanore said in a news conference Sunday night that the man, believed to be in his 40s, left the home and a police officer observed him walking up to a pickup truck and ordered the driver out. The officer confronted the man and a shot was fired.

One officer fired a shot on Chancellor, officials are unsure how many shots were fired.

The suspect was able to get into the truck and flee the area resulting in a police pursuit that ended on Woodland Avenue.

The suspect was then seen exiting the truck and was armed. Officers attempted to apprehend the man and it was at that time that shots were fired again, police said.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and taken into custody and transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to the police.

Police are not sure which location the suspect sustained the gunshot(s).

Police still need to interview witnesses, search for video and the firearm that was recovered needs to be investigated, along with other evidence.

At this time officials said no one else was injured in this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.