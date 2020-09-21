What to Know Police arrested 28 members of a powerful criminal organization and seized enough fentanyl to kill 750,000 people in a record-breaking Delaware drug bust, investigators announced Monday.

Operation 'No Mas,' a massive investigation from Delaware State Police, New Castle County Police, Wilmington Police, Philadelphia Police and the FBI, led to the largest fentanyl seizure in Delaware's history, officials said.

Investigators said they first received information in 2018 about a drug dealing network involving the Renteria Criminal Organization. In addition to drugs, police said the organization was also involved in violent crimes in the Delaware area.

The organization spread out its work over different houses and cars in Wilmington and Newark in Delaware, police said. They also said the organization had a stash house in Philadelphia.

Investigators ultimately seized 7,519.5 grams of fentanyl, 4,215.5 grams of cocaine, 1,114 grams of crack cocaine, 537 grams of heroin, 45.3 pounds of marijana, 14 doses of LSD, 288 xanax pills, 20 firearms and over $260,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Police also arrested 28 suspected members of the organization on more than 250 charges, including the alleged leader, Luis Renteria.

“This investigation exemplifies the shared public safety mission of Delaware law enforcement agencies in concert with our federal partners,” Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa Zebley said. “While we can see the scope of illegal drugs and weapons seized, it is hard to measure the full gravity this criminal organization could have had in our communities. The team of committed investigators has made our state and region safer today.”