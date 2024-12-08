Police seek 2 vehicles in slaying during Montco home invasion

Law enforcement officials in Montgomery County are seeking help from the public to track down a pair of vehicles that, they believe, were involved in a killing that happened during a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township early Sunday.

According to police, the vehicles are believed to have been involved after a person was killed in a home invasion that happened along the unit block of Meredith Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township at about 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Police are looking to identify the operator of the car that, officials said, fled from police in the area of the home invasion.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Police in Montgomery County are hoping to identify the individual behind the wheel of this vehicle that, official said, fled from police after a homicide during a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

They are also looking for a 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee that, police said, was stolen from the home during the incident.

Montgomery County District Attorney's Office Law enforcement officials hope to find this 2004 green Jeep Grand Cherokee that, they said, was stolen during a slaying that happened in a home invasion in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Police have not yet provided further information on the incident, nor did they provide any other information on the person who was slain in this attack.

But, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

Police officials said that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual -- or individuals -- involved in this incident.

Anyone with information should call the Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.